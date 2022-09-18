Short Interest in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Increases By 16.9%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MASS opened at $16.78 on Friday. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $530.08 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.30.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $100,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $138,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,648.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $100,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,815. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 626,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,034 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,210,000 after acquiring an additional 486,533 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 242,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

