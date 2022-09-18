Short Interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Drops By 30.5%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Robotti Robert bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth $31,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

DRTSW remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,516. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

Featured Stories

