Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Declines By 20.3%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 35,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFH. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,975,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 329,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

BRFH traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 5,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 25.23% and a negative net margin of 20.68%. Research analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Rating)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.