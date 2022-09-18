Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Expands By 20.7%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BioVie

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioVie stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of BioVie at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BioVie alerts:

BioVie Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BIVI opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. BioVie has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioVie Company Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioVie in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.