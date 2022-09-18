Short Interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Drops By 15.5%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Capri Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,879,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.25. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capri by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

