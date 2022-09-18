Short Interest in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Drops By 27.5%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 535,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,290. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.66. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.
In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 78,971 shares of CarLotz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $37,116.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,618 shares of company stock valued at $46,147. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.
