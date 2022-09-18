Short Interest in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Drops By 27.5%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CarLotz Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 535,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,290. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.66. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Insider Activity at CarLotz

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 78,971 shares of CarLotz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $37,116.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,618 shares of company stock valued at $46,147. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarLotz Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOTZ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarLotz by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,926 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarLotz by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 287,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 139,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Further Reading

