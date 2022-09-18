Short Interest in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Decreases By 17.6%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cascadia Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCAI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Cascadia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAI. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,427,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,938,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,140,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,907,000.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.