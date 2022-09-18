Short Interest in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Declines By 21.8%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other news, Director Richard Nigon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,032 shares in the company, valued at $863,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock worth $7,536. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celcuity by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). Research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
