Short Interest in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Declines By 21.8%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Nigon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,032 shares in the company, valued at $863,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock worth $7,536. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celcuity by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Price Performance

Shares of Celcuity stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 131,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 17.34 and a quick ratio of 17.34. The company has a market cap of $132.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.19. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). Research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Further Reading

