Short Interest in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Expands By 84.5%

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the August 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Green Agriculture in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

China Green Agriculture stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $12.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 54.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.14%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

