Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Decreases By 25.0%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

China Natural Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,108. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

See Also

