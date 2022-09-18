Short Interest in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCW) Decreases By 25.1%

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClimateRock stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Get ClimateRock alerts:

ClimateRock Price Performance

ClimateRock stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,407. ClimateRock has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClimateRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClimateRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.