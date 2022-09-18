Short Interest in Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Declines By 28.1%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance
CLEV stock remained flat at $3.73 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.13.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concrete Leveling Systems (CLEV)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.