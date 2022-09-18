Short Interest in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Rises By 23.9%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COVA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COVA remained flat at $9.92 during trading on Friday. 13,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. COVA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COVA Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

COVA Acquisition Company Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

