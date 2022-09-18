Short Interest in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Rises By 16.9%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 98.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DHCA remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 62,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,394. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. DHC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Featured Stories

