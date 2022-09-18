Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Increases By 29.3%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,200 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 484,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 396,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,464. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

