Short Interest in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Grows By 31.3%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Driven Brands stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. 893,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,252. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.37 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,758,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,510,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $72,659,364.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at $452,475,998.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $225,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,758,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,510,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock valued at $298,492,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $23,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Driven Brands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,398,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,592,000 after purchasing an additional 641,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Driven Brands by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,983,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,668,000 after purchasing an additional 553,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $12,197,000. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $10,520,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.