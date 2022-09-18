Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Grows By 61.4%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Elevation Oncology Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 140,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,555. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Elevation Oncology by 917.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Elevation Oncology by 968.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135,863 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Further Reading

