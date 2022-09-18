Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Expands By 43.6%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,200 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 425,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,509,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.44) to €9.75 ($9.95) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Enel Price Performance

Shares of ENLAY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 674,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Enel has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enel Cuts Dividend

Enel Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

