Short Interest in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Increases By 32.0%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,200 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 344,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:NVNO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. 69,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,724. enVVeno Medical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.
In other enVVeno Medical news, Director Francis Duhay bought 7,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $47,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,393.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,251 shares of company stock worth $60,941. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
