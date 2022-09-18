Short Interest in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Rises By 41.7%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Trading Down 56.0 %

NASDAQ:EPHYW traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.02. 31,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,620. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

