Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Grows By 41.4%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGM traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. 1,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,603. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.33%.

