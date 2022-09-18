Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Rises By 41.7%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,873,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,768,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. This is a boost from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

