Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Drops By 26.7%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,404. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9,981.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,489,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,306 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1,068.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,487,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 590.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 919,131 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,956,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,522,000.

