Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Drops By 26.7%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,404. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
