Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Decreases By 14.2%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:FYX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.18. 37,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,044. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
