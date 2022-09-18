Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Decreases By 14.2%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FYX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.18. 37,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,044. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYX. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

