Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Expands By 53.2%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,195,300 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the August 15th total of 780,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.6 days.

Grupo México Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS GMBXF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,871. Grupo México has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

About Grupo México

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

