Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Expands By 53.2%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,195,300 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the August 15th total of 780,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.6 days.
Grupo México Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS GMBXF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,871. Grupo México has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.
About Grupo México
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo México (GMBXF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.