Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Grows By 35.6%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HUMRF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 9 ($0.11) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

