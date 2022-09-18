Short Interest in Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Decreases By 14.3%

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of HNTIF stock remained flat at $3.28 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Hunting has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Investec raised Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays downgraded Hunting from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.00.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

