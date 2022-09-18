Short Interest in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Increases By 13.7%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,140,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 29,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ideanomics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ideanomics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ideanomics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics Price Performance

Ideanomics Company Profile

IDEX stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Friday. 5,623,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,774. Ideanomics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $251.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.12.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

