Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Declines By 14.0%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 341,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 4.9% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at $61,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $5.01. 294,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,016. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 712.46% and a negative net margin of 245.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intrusion to $6.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

