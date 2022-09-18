Short Interest in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expands By 34.8%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 65,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
Shares of IRIX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,316. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
