Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Declines By 20.8%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,269,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. 86,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,169. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th.

