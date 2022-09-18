Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Expands By 28.8%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,003. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the first quarter worth about $628,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 68,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter.

