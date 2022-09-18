Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Decreases By 25.3%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 102,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $49,980.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,762.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,239,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JSPR traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 93,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,780. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

