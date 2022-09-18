Short Interest in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Decreases By 17.8%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 700,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiromic BioPharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Kiromic BioPharma Price Performance

KRBP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 19,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,168. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.49.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.