Short Interest in Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Declines By 26.4%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Komercní banka, a.s. from 880.00 to 900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Komercní banka, a.s. Trading Up 11.9 %

OTCMKTS:KMERF traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. 829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

