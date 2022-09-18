Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Declines By 29.1%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 54,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at L.B. Foster

In other L.B. Foster news, CFO William M. Thalman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $37,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,656.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSTR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541. The stock has a market cap of $120.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

