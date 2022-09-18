Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Decreases By 27.5%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LGI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,909. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

