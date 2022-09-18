Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Increases By 16.0%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

Shares of LNVGY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 48,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.7444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

