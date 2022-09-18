Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Rises By 16.7%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LEXXW remained flat at $0.81 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lexaria Bioscience (LEXXW)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.