Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Rises By 16.7%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEXXW remained flat at $0.81 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

