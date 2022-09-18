Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Increases By 36.7%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Life Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTGHY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.96. 11,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.91.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

