Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Increases By 29.4%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 127,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

