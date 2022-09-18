Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Increases By 29.4%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 127,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $8.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.
Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.