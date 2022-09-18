Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Rises By 39.3%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura downgraded Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
MKTAY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. 422,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,569. Makita has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23.
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
