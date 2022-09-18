Short Interest in Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Drops By 25.9%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Medaro Mining Price Performance

Shares of MEDAF stock opened at 0.19 on Friday. Medaro Mining has a 12-month low of 0.18 and a 12-month high of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.38.

About Medaro Mining

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

