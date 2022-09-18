Short Interest in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Declines By 29.4%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,847.0 days.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Down 4.8 %

MHVYF opened at $35.24 on Friday. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.08%.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. The company operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, nuclear power generation, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants, as well as fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

