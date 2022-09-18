Short Interest in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Increases By 36.4%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Mynaric from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
NASDAQ:MYNA opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mynaric has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
