Short Interest in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Grows By 19.6%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

NEGG traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 667,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,281. Newegg Commerce has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

