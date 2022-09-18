Short Interest in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Increases By 31.3%

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Shares of SAR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,232. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $304.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.93%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Looney acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAR. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.