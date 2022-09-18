Short Interest in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Declines By 29.4%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,500 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 889,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TIM Stock Performance

TIMB stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. TIM has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). TIM had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that TIM will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TIM by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in TIM by 2,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TIM by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TIM by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIMB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

TIM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.