SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Lowered to C$12.25 at BMO Capital Markets

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark set a C$14.00 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.25 to C$13.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$622,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 395,240 shares in the company, valued at C$3,280,492. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$450,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,588,693.48. Also, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$622,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,280,492. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $1,402,840.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

