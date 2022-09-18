Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $52.28.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
